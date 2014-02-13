FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Nok Air confirms orders for Q400 aircraft
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 13, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand's Nok Air confirms orders for Q400 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Nok Air staff member walks past a commercial for the airlines at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Thai low-cost carrier Nok Airlines Pcl (NOK.BK) confirmed on Thursday options for two Q4 100 aircraft from Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) and is looking to confirm two more.

The aircraft will help Nok Air to expand into smaller Thai and regional cities and further orders will depend on how the new destinations pan out, Patee Sarasin, chief executive of the airline told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow.

The first aircraft will be delivered in July, he said.

On Wednesday, Nok Air said it had committed to order 15 737 jets in a deal valued at $1.45 billion, the latest order from fast-growing low cost carriers in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.