FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorola Solutions in talks to buy UK's Airwave Solutions: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 18, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Motorola Solutions in talks to buy UK's Airwave Solutions: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) is in advanced talks to buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd as it looks to strengthen its software and services business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Airwave Solutions, owned by Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX), could fetch about 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people.

A Motorola Solutions spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Airwave Solutions could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.