Factbox: China develops an appetite for German technology firms

(Reuters) - Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP said on Monday it had agreed to buy Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) in a deal valuing the German semiconductor equipment maker at 670 million euros ($752 million), adding to a string of Chinese takeovers of German technology companies.

Following is a list of other recent major takeover deals and offers for all or part of German companies by Chinese firms:

KUKA (KU2G.DE)

Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group (000333.SZ) made an offer on May 18 to buy Kuka, valuing the German factory robot manufacturer at around 4.5 billion euros, in by far the most expensive bid so far by a Chinese investor to gain control of cutting-edge German industrial technology.

ENERGY FROM WASTE

Beijing Enterprise (0392.HK) agreed in February to buy Energy from Waste from Swedish buyout group EQT in a deal valuing the German waste management company at about 1.8 billion euros as China sets about tackling its pollution and waste recycling problems.

BILFINGER (GBFG.DE)

Struggling German industrial services group Bilfinger agreed in February to sell its water treatment unit to Chengdu Techcent Environment Group for about 200 million euros.

KRAUSMAFFEI [KMGER.UL]

A group of Chinese investors including China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) [CNNCC.UL] agreed in January to buy plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei Group GmbH for 925 million euros from Canada's Onex Corp OCX.TO, at the time the biggest-ever Chinese investment into Germany.

HAUCK & AUFHAEUSER

Fosun International (0656.HK) agreed last July to buy German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser for up to 210 million euros, in what would be the first Chinese takeover of a German bank. German financial watchdog Bafin is still reviewing the planned takeover.

KION (KGX.DE)

Weichei Power 000338SZ took a 25 percent stake in German forklift truck maker Kion in 2012. After Kion's initial public offering in 2013, Weichei gradually increased its stake. Its 38 percent shareholding is today worth 1.8 billion euros.