10 months ago
Aixtron CEO says won't comment on pending takeover by Chinese buyer
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 8, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 10 months ago

Aixtron CEO says won't comment on pending takeover by Chinese buyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Aixtron SE is pictured on the roof of the German chip equipment maker's headquarters in Herzogenrath near the western German city of Aachen, October 25, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chip equipment maker Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) will not comment on the pending takeover by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment as long as the German government's review of the deal is ongoing, Aixtron's chief executive said.

"We are in contact with the relevant authorities to support their review processes and therefore cannot comment on it," Martin Goetzeler told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.

Aixtron earlier raised its forecast for 2016 orders but fell to a quarterly loss that analysts said underscored the importance a planned Chinese takeover for the struggling German firm.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
