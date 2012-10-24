FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aixtron warns on 2012 profit on slow demand recovery
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Aixtron warns on 2012 profit on slow demand recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chip equipment maker Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) warned it would post a bigger than expected 2012 operating loss after a sluggish recovery of demand forced it to write down the value of its inventory.

“Despite the positive long-term outlook for the LED (light-emitting diode) industry, the existing stock held was inappropriately high in comparison to the current subdued level of demand in the market,” Aixtron said in a statement early on Wednesday.

A 51.5 million euro ($66.8 million) writedown in the third quarter will lead to a full-year operating loss of 125 million euros, more than three times as much as analysts on average expected in a Reuters poll.

In the third quarter alone, the operating loss came to 78 million euros, Aixtron said.

The company said it expected to return to profitability in 2013 thanks to rising demand for equipment used to make LEDs.

($1 = 0.7714 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.