Akamai to acquire cyber security provider Prolexic for $370 million

(Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), whose products help move content quickly over the Internet, said it will buy cloud-based security provider Prolexic Technologies Inc for about $370 million.
The acquisition of Prolexic, which safeguards data centers and enterprise IP applications against hacker attacks, is expected to add 6-8 cents per share to the company’s adjusted profit in the first full year after the deal’s closing.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2014.
