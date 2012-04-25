FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Akamai first-quarter adjusted profit beats Street
April 25, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Akamai first-quarter adjusted profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates helped by soaring demand.

For the first quarter, Akamai -- which competes with Level 3 Communications and Limelight Networks -- earned $43 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $51 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 41 cents per share, above analysts’ expectations of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

