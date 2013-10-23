FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akamai profit rises 65 percent, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2013 / 8:13 PM / 4 years ago

Akamai profit rises 65 percent, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), whose products help to move content quickly over the Internet, reported a 65 percent rise in profit as mobile activity and app downloads increased after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) launched its iOS 7 platform.

Akamai’s shares rose about 9 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $80 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $48 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $396 million.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.