Akamai forecasts revenue, profit below analysts' estimates

(Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), a provider of services that help deliver Internet content faster, forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts’ expectations, citing a strong dollar and slowing online traffic growth.

The company, whose customers include Audi, MTV Networks and Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O), said on Tuesday that it expected lower revenue from three of its largest U.S. media accounts.

“We are also anticipating slower traffic growth from our software download business, which also had a very strong growth last fourth quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Jim Benson said on a conference call.

Akamai’s shares fell about 14 percent in extended trading.

The company forecast adjusted profit of 60-64 cents per share and revenue of $557 million-$577 million for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expect earnings of 65 cents per share and revenue of $596.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Akamai, which gets more than a quarter of its sales from markets outside the United States, said a stronger dollar hurt its third-quarter revenue by $20 million.

The dollar has risen about 13 percent against a basket of major currencies .DXY in the past year.

Akamai’s profit fell 3.4 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30 as it invested heavily to expand its video streaming services.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of 57 cents.

Total revenue rose 11 percent to $551 million, topping analysts’ expectations of $550.3 million.

Akamai’s shares were trading at $65 after the bell. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had risen 20 percent this year.