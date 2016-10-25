FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 8:26 PM / in 10 months

Akamai revenue rises nearly 6 percent on demand for cloud security services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), whose main business helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a near 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud security products.

The company's net income fell to $76.00 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $88.04 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $584 million from $551 million.

The company's shares rose 6.3 percent in extended trading.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

