Akbank shares drop sharply after Citigroup sells stake

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares in major Turkish lender Akbank (AKBNK.IS) dropped sharply on Friday after Citigroup (C.N) said it had completed the sale of a 10.1 percent stake in Akbank at 5.24 lira per share, a level which analysts said offered good value.

Akbank shares initially dropped almost 9 percent to 5.30 lira, before rebounding to 5.50 lira by 0810 GMT, a fall of 5.2 percent from Thursday’s close.

“We believe (the share) offers a good value as the hangover of the Citigroup disposal will also be removed,” analysts at Ata Invest said in a note.

Ata said Akbank had already underperformed the Istanbul banking index .XBANK by 5.7 percent on an 18.8 percent absolute decline since the initial announcement of the Citi disposal.

Citi said it had committed to hold the balance of its 9.9 percent stake in Akbank for a three year lock-up period. Citigroup bought into Akbank in January 2007.

Total proceeds from the sale of 404 million common shares were expected to be approximately $1.15 billion at the current exchange rate, resulting in an after-tax loss of $243 million in the second quarter, Citi said.

Akbank had said in March Citigroup’s decision to reduce its stake in the bank was part of a move to prepare for Basel III rule and technical reasons related to Citigroup.

Citigroup said the transaction was estimated to generate approximately 23 basis points of Tier 1 Common capital under Basel III.

Citigroup and Akbank’s parent, Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding (SAHOL.IS), “have expressed their mutual intention to continue their ongoing partnership and strategic cooperation,” Citigroup said.

Akbank had said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday evening that no investor would be allowed to buy more than a five percent stake.

Citi, which had offered the shares at 5.20 to 5.50 lira each, obtained the necessary prior authorization from Turkish banking watchdog BDDK to reduce its ownership to below 10 percent on May 11.