Aker BP chief aims to make more oil acquisitions: CEO

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Aker BP continues to seek mergers and acquisitions, Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told an investor conference on Monday.

The company, owned 40 percent by Norway's Aker ASA and 30 percent by BP, prefers oil-related assets rather than gas, and wants acquisitions to be accretive to its earnings, he added, without naming any potential targets.

Even without any mergers or acquisitions Aker BP has plans to more than double its output by 2023, the company announced on Monday.