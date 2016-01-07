FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aker Solutions sees more difficult 2016, worries over 2017
January 7, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Aker Solutions sees more difficult 2016, worries over 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil service company Aker Solutions expects 2016 to be more difficult than last year amid the continued weakening of crude prices, and is also worried by the prospects for 2017.

“We think 2016 is going to be somewhat more difficult than 2015, depending on what is going to happen,” Chief Executive Luis Araujo told Reuters at the sidelines of a business conference in Oslo on Thursday.

“Everyone is worried about 2017 I guess, and how long the downturn is going to stay with us,” he added.

Oil companies continue to cut back on investments as the price of crude oil has dropped by around 70 percent since mid-2014.

Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

