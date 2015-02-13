FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Aker Solutions fourth-quarter earnings beat forecasts
February 13, 2015 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Aker Solutions fourth-quarter earnings beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions posted fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Friday and maintained its medium-term guidance to grow with its key markets and at least maintain market share in its core subsea business.

The firm’s earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 19 percent to 786 million Norwegian crowns ($103 mln) in the fourth quarter, above expectations for 647 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and 661 million crowns a year ago..

Its order backlog fell slightly to 48.3 billion crowns from 49.0 billion three months earlier, but came above a mean forecast for 44.7 billion.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

