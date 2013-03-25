FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aker Solutions wins $850 million deal from Total in Congo
#Deals
March 25, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Aker Solutions wins $850 million deal from Total in Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French oil company Total is pictured during the company's 2012 annual result presentation in Paris February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions AKSO.OL won an $850 million contract from energy firm Total (TOTF.PA) to deliver a subsea production system for its Moho Nord project in the Republic of the Congo, it said on Monday.

Work on the project, 75 kilometers offshore, includes the delivery of 28 vertical subsea trees, including wellhead systems, two installation and workover control systems, seven manifold structures, subsea control and tie-in systems.

First deliveries of the Moho subsea production system is scheduled for the second quarter of 2014.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
