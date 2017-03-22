FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 5 months ago

Elliot Advisors urges Akzo Nobel to 'engage' with PPG, has built 3 percent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Investor Elliot Advisors Ltd on Wednesday said it was urging Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) on behalf of itself and other shareholders to "engage" with U.S. rival PPG Industries (PPG.N) on a possible takeover.

Earlier on Wednesday, Akzo rejected a second takeover bid from PPG as inadequate.

Elliott said it had accumulated a stake of more than 3 percent of Akzo's shares.

"Although Elliott views PPG’s second bid of EUR 90 per share (cum dividend) as inadequate, it views such level of bid price to be a credible basis for engagement, representing a 39.7 percent premium to Akzo Nobel’s" price before PPG's initial bid was made known on March 9."

Elliott said it believes an "overwhelming majority" of Akzo shareholders agree, citing a survey by Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

