FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akzo Nobel not keen to buy Germany's Sachtleben: report
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 19, 2012 / 6:48 PM / in 5 years

Akzo Nobel not keen to buy Germany's Sachtleben: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) is not interested in acquiring German titanium dioxide producer Sachtleben from owners Rockwood Holdings ROC.N and Finnish partner Kemira Oyj KRA1V.HE, Akzo Nobel Chief Executive Ton Buechner said in a newspaper interview.

“It is not our overall strategy to integrate vertically,” which would be the case with Sachtleben, Buechner told Financial Times Deutschland. The newspaper made the interview public on Thursday ahead of publication on Friday.

Sources told Reuters in March that Rockwood and Kemira were preparing to float Sachtleben, but an outright sale to a rival or financial investor remained an option.

Titanium dioxide pigments are used to create the whiteness in paints and car coatings and as sunblock in skin cream.

Sachtleben, 61 percent-owned by Rockwood with Kemira holding the rest, has about 700 million euros ($905 million) in annual sales, according to its Internet site.

Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.