Train accident in Alabama rattles college football fans: reports

(Reuters) - A dump truck collided with an Amtrak train carrying college football fans in Alabama on Friday, killing the truck’s driver but causing no injuries to the train’s passengers, according to authorities and local media reports.

The train was carrying Louisiana State University football fans headed to Saturday’s game against the University of Alabama, a high-profile regional rivalry, according to WBRC television in Birmingham, Alabama.

The truck collided with the train at about 2 p.m. in nearby Bessemer, Alabama, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement. None of the 124 passengers onboard reported injuries, she said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office said it had been called to investigate a train collision involving at least one fatality. Local media outlets reported the truck’s driver was killed.

The train involved was traveling from New Orleans to New York City, according to the Amtrak statement.

(This story adds dropped word “injuries” in first paragraph)