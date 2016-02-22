FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alabama man killed after tracking stolen cell phone with app
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 22, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Alabama man killed after tracking stolen cell phone with app

David Beasley

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Alabama man who used a computer app to track down his stolen cell phone was shot and killed when he tried to retrieve it from the suspected thief, police said on Monday.

The 23-year-old victim’s phone was stolen from his car in Fairfield, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, said Fairfield Police Chief Leon Davis.

The tracking app led the victim to a church parking lot near Miles College late on Sunday, Davis said.

The man is believed to have “arrived on the scene and hit a button on the app that made the phone ring inside a vehicle,” the police chief said in an interview. “When he went to retrieve the phone inside the vehicle, the suspect shot and killed him.”

The victim and the shooter apparently knew each other, Davis said. The suspect has not been arrested but police have “very good leads” as to his identity, he added.

The case illustrates the danger of people trying to apprehend cell phone thieves on their own with the help of tracking apps, Davis said.

“Notify police and let them handle the recovering,” he said.

Reporting by David Beasley in Atlanta; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.