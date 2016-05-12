Alabama man arrested after woman killed, children injured in shooting

(Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting a woman dead and wounding four of their children after a domestic dispute in Alabama was in police custody on Thursday, authorities said.

The victim, Coral Wilson, had obtained a protective order in March against the suspect, who was not identified by police, according to a police statement.

But the suspect apparently arrived at the Birmingham home of Wilson, 35, late Wednesday asking to see his children, according to Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper.

When Wilson refused to let him in, the suspect kicked in the glass portion of a screen door and then left, according to a police statement.

Two hours later, the suspect returned, entered the home and started shooting at the woman and their children, the statement said.

Police arrived at the home to find Wilson on the floor with several gunshot wounds to her body and the four children with gunshot wounds to their bodies, according to a police statement.

Wilson was declared dead by emergency responders, the statement said.

The suspected shooter was arrested about six hours later after being found sleeping in the front seat of a vehicle, the police chief said.

“He was compliant and actually seemed relieved to be arrested,” Roper said.

The injured children, two boys and two girls aged 5, 8, 11 and 12, were in stable condition, while four other children at the home were not hurt, Roper said. The suspect said he was the father of all eight kids, according to the police chief.

Wilson had gotten the protective order after several domestic reports at the home, the police statement said.