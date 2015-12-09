FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alabama faces discrimination probe for drivers license office cuts
December 9, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Alabama faces discrimination probe for drivers license office cuts

Letitia Stein

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Wednesday it is investigating whether Alabama’s decision to cut back services at nearly three dozen drivers license offices in rural communities discriminated against black residents.

Federal officials cited a state announcement in September that it was closing and reducing services at 34 offices as a possible violation of federal civil rights law.

The offices help thousands of residents to obtain the identification papers needed for everything from driving to banking and voting, the U.S. transportation officials said.

“It is critical that these services be free of discrimination, and serve the people of the state fairly and equally,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx in a statement.

Alabama Republican Governor Robert Bentley called the investigation a political attack, adding that federal officials were wrong to suggest the offices had been closed.

The reductions, spurred by budget cuts, affected communities where licensing services had been offered once or twice a week, Bentley said in a statement. After facing backlash, he decided in October to restore the services to at least once a month.

“I am confident that the USDOT investigation will find no basis for the claims of discrimination,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
