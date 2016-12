Death row inmate Ronald Bert Smith Jr., scheduled to be executed December 7, 2016, is seen in an undated picture released by the Alabama Department of Corrections in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. Alabama Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

Alabama executed a former Eagle scout on Thursday for a convenience store killing in 1994, the 20th person executed in the United States this year and the second in Alabama.

Ronald Smith, 45, was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m. (0505 GMT) at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where he was executed by lethal injection, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections said.

