Appeals court temporarily halts Alabama execution
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
March 23, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 6 years ago

Appeals court temporarily halts Alabama execution

Kelli Dugan

2 Min Read

MOBILE, Alabama (Reuters) - Less than a week before he is scheduled to be put to death, an Alabama inmate has been granted his fifth stay of execution as an appeals court considers his objection to the state’s lethal injection drug cocktail.

An appeals court on Friday postponed the March 29 execution planned for Thomas Douglas “Tommy” Arthur while the full court considers whether Alabama’s lethal injection protocol is constitutional.

At issue is the state’s use of a new three-drug cocktail that includes a sedative called pentobarbital, which Arthur’s defense team contends constitutes “cruel and unusual punishment.”

The attorneys cited concerns that have been raised in other death penalty cases about whether the drug renders an inmate fully unconscious.

Courts in other states have rejected similar arguments about pentobarbital, a sedative often used to euthanize animals.

Arthur, 70, has spent nearly half of his life on death row for his role in the 1982 contract killing of Muscle Shoals businessman Troy Wicker Jr.

The ruling Friday gives the Alabama Attorney General’s Office until Monday evening to file its petition requesting a re-hearing on the matter and stays the execution until further order from the appeals court.

Editing By Colleen Jenkins

