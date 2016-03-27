FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four killed in crash of medical helicopter in Alabama
March 27, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Four killed in crash of medical helicopter in Alabama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people, including a patient who was being airlifted from the scene of a car accident, were killed on Saturday when a medical services helicopter crashed in Alabama, authorities said.

The Life Flight helicopter with four people on board crashed in a wooded area in Coffee County, Alabama, the Red Cross said, citing authorities.

Besides the patient, the helicopter’s pilot, a nurse and a medic were killed, according to media.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash of the Eurocopter AS350, which happened about 25 miles north of the state’s border with Florida’s panhandle.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
