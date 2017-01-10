Police arrest suspected hostage-taker after robbery attempt near University of Alabama

(Reuters) - An armed man who had taken several people hostage while trying to rob a credit union near the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa was arrested on Tuesday with no injuries to the hostages, the university said.

The man, suspected of holding employees at the Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the university’s law school, was arrested by local and federal law enforcement officials and all of the hostages appear to be unharmed, campus officials said on Twitter hours after the incident began.

The suspect was armed with a gun and took about eight hostages after entering the branch at about 8:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT) with plans to rob the business before it opened, news website AL.com reported.

Tuscaloosa Police Lieutenant Teena Richardson said that “the hostages are fine,” according to the website. There were no customers in the building at the time.

The university is closed until Wednesday for winter break, although there were some students on campus. School officials warned that while the incident was over, people should still avoid the area.