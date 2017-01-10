FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police arrest suspected hostage-taker after robbery attempt near University of Alabama
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 10, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 9 months ago

Police arrest suspected hostage-taker after robbery attempt near University of Alabama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An armed man who had taken several people hostage while trying to rob a credit union near the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa was arrested on Tuesday with no injuries to the hostages, the university said.

The man, suspected of holding employees at the Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the university’s law school, was arrested by local and federal law enforcement officials and all of the hostages appear to be unharmed, campus officials said on Twitter hours after the incident began.

The suspect was armed with a gun and took about eight hostages after entering the branch at about 8:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT) with plans to rob the business before it opened, news website AL.com reported.

Tuscaloosa Police Lieutenant Teena Richardson said that “the hostages are fine,” according to the website. There were no customers in the building at the time.

The university is closed until Wednesday for winter break, although there were some students on campus. School officials warned that while the incident was over, people should still avoid the area.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.