an hour ago
Police hunt gunman who killed three in Alabama trailer park
#U.S.
July 12, 2017 / 4:32 PM / an hour ago

Police hunt gunman who killed three in Alabama trailer park

Gina Cherelus

1 Min Read

Kenneth Dion Lever is seen in this Gardendale, Alabama, U.S., Police Department photo released on July 12, 2017. Courtesy Gardendale Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Police in Alabama hunted on Wednesday for a gunman who shot and killed three people in a mobile home park near Birmingham before fleeing into nearby woods, police and local media said.

Authorities named the shooter as Kenneth Lever, 51, and local media said the Wednesday morning killings followed a domestic dispute at a home in the trailer park in Gardendale, a city about 12 miles north of Birmingham.

"If you see this individual do not approach and call 9-1-1. He is considered armed and dangerous," the Gardendale Police Department said in a statement, describing Lever as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair.

Few other details, including the motive for the killings or the identity of the victims were immediately available. Local news website AL.com reported that Lever was originally from Florida, and that his victims were two women and a man.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Tom Brown

