Multiple people stabbed at Rutgers University in New Jersey
NEW YORK Multiple people were stabbed at Rutgers University in New Jersey on Friday, forcing the campus to be placed on lockdown, the school said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it had opened an investigation into the Colonial Pipeline Co [COLPI.UL] accident in Helena, Alabama, which killed one worker and seriously injured four others.
The Colonial Pipeline ruptured during routine maintenance operations on Monday.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)
NEW YORK Multiple people were stabbed at Rutgers University in New Jersey on Friday, forcing the campus to be placed on lockdown, the school said.
AMMAN Three U.S. military trainers were shot dead in Jordan on Friday when their car failed to stop at the gate of a military base and was fired on by Jordanian security forces, a Jordanian military source said.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday shortened the prison sentences of 72 convicts serving time for non-violent drug offenses in the latest round of commutations, the White House said.