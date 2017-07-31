FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 minutes ago
A dozen inmates escape Alabama jail, half still at large
July 31, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 24 minutes ago

A dozen inmates escape Alabama jail, half still at large

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twelve inmates escaped from a jail in Alabama, authorities said on Sunday, and six still remain at large, including two who were incarcerated on charges including attempted murder.

The inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail, the county sheriff's office said on its official Facebook page. No details on when or how the escape occurred were available.

Six of the inmates were recaptured, but the other six were still on the loose, the sheriff's office said.

The statement was accompanied by the names and ages of all 12 inmates, and pictures of those who remained at large were also posted.

The escapees were imprisoned on charges ranging from attempted murder, robbery and domestic violence to drugs possession and failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge.

The inmates, all men, ranged in age from 18 to 30 years old.

Walker County is located just northwest of Birmingham.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Michael Perry

