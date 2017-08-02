Last of 12 escaped Alabama jail inmates recaptured in Florida

Inmate Brady Andrew Kilpatrick shown in this undated booking photo provided July 31, 2017, is the last remaining inmate at large after 11 of 12 prison escapees have been recaptured after a mass jailbreak at the Walker County Jail, near Birmingham, Alabama, according to authorities. Courtesy Walker County Jail/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The last of 12 jail inmates who escaped from an Alabama lockup over the weekend was recaptured in South Florida on Tuesday by a team of local and federal law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff's office in Martin County, Florida.

The lone remaining fugitive, Brady Kilpatrick, 24, was taken into custody two days after the escape, and more than 700 miles (1,126 km) away in the south end of Martin County, Florida, which lies between Lake Okeechobee and the Atlantic Coast near Palm Beach, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Kilpatrick had been incarcerated in the Walker County Jail in Jasper, Alabama, facing charges of marijuana possession when he and 11 others made their getaway on Sunday, using peanut butter to disguise the numbers on a cell door to fool guards, authorities said.

The 11 others, some jailed on such charges as robbery, attempted murder and domestic violence, were all recaptured within a day in the immediate vicinity, some of them at a highway truck stop. But Kilpatrick managed to elude the manhunt until Tuesday evening after making it to Florida.

"His mistake was coming to Martin County," the sheriff's office there said in its Facebook message.

Kilpatrick ultimately was arrested by a team of officers from the Martin County and Palm Beach County sheriff's departments, and agents from a Federal Bureau of Investigation task force who surrounded the community where he was determined to be hiding out, the sheriff's office said.