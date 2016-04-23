Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Alabama dance hall

(Reuters) - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a shooting outside an Alabama dance hall that killed three people and wounded one, officials said.

Tarabien Cobb, 33, was taken into custody with the assistance of officers from the U.S. Marshal Service after the shooting at about 2 a.m. in Auburn, a university town about 110 miles southeast of Birmingham, police said in a statement. Authorities provided no further details about the suspect.

Multiple shooters were still exchanging gunfire when police arrived at Mr. D’s Lodge on the outskirts of Auburn. Once police secured the scene, they discovered three dead men: Roderick Nelms, 32; Jadarrion Spinks, 25; and Recco Cobb, 43. A fourth victim, a 23-year-old man who police did not identify, was taken to a hospital in a personal car before officers arrived at the site of the shooting.

Police said the incident started as an altercation inside the dance hall before spilling into the parking lot and erupting in gunfire. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.