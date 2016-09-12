Six shot, one dead, at Alabama rally: media reports

(Reuters) - Six people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire broke out after a rally at a Birmingham public housing project on Sunday, media reports said.

The shooting occurred at the Gate City public housing community, AL.com reported on its website, citing Birmingham police spokesman Sergeant Bryan Shelton.

All six victims were bystanders, Shelton said. The shooting broke out about an hour after a peace rally in the community's Lewis Park closed, AL.com said.

None of the five wounded was critically injured.

Authorities could not be reached immediately to verify the reports.