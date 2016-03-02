FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

At least four hurt when possible tornado tears through Alabama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least four people were hurt and dozens of homes damaged when a possible tornado swept through Alabama late on Tuesday, forecasters and local officials said.

The National Weather Service had warned of a storm packing strong winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes as the system moved over a swath of the state near Birmingham.

At least four people were hurt, with two of them hospitalized, according to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. About 30 homes were damaged, with crews still surveying the area, the agency said.

Last month, a storm system that swept across the U.S. Southeast from Mississippi to Washington D.C., spawning a number of twisters, left three people dead along the Gulf Coast. Another four were killed in Virginia.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Paul Tait

