Alaska Air Group first-quarter profit tops expectations
April 23, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Alaska Air Group first-quarter profit tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts’ expectations helped by lower fuel costs.

Net income rose by more than 58 percent to $149 million, the Seattle-based company said. Its adjusted pretax margin was 18.9 percent.

It earned $1.12 per diluted share, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $1.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast that its capacity would grow about 10.5 percent year-over-year in the second quarter but that unit costs excluding fuel and other special items would stay flat. It expects to pay about $2.03 per gallon for fuel, typically an airline’s largest variable expense.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely and W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
