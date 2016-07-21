FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Alaska Air profit beats expectation on lower fuel costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Alaska Airlines plane is shown on final approach to land in San Diego, California April 4, 2016.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N), the operator of Alaska Airlines, reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, helped by lower fuel prices.

Alaska Air said its fuel costs fell to an average of $1.53 per gallon in the three months to June 30, from $2.12 a year earlier. The average price of internationally traded Brent crude fell about 26 percent in the period, compared with the same quarter last year.

The company's net income rose to $260 million, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter, from $234 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments and merger costs, the company earned $2.12 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.09, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Seattle-based Alaska Air said in June that it would buy Virgin America Inc VA.O for $2.6 billion to become the top carrier on the U.S. West Coast.

The carrier's operating revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.44 billion as total passenger revenue rose 2.6 percent.

Up to Wednesday's close of $63.49, Alaska Air's shares had fallen 21 percent this year.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel

