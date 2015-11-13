Alaska man charged with assault after holding woman captive: reports

(Reuters) - A man has been arrested in Alaska on charges of kidnapping a woman, holding her captive in a remote cabin for weeks, and repeatedly sexually assaulting her, local media reported on Friday, citing state police.

The woman was rescued by helicopter earlier this week from the cabin near Manley Hot Springs, about 500 miles north of the state’s largest city, Anchorage, after emergency officials received a report of a “seriously ill” woman, police told the Alaska Dispatch News.

According to KTVA-TV, the woman was able to call for help by sending a message to a friend on Facebook. It was not yet clear how she was able to access the social media site.

The woman had been held against her will for five weeks and had a rope tied around her neck that was secured to a ceiling support beam to prevent her escape, Alaska State Troopers told the newspaper and KTVA-TV.

The victim said her abductor had tied her hands together and would use duct tape to bind himself to her at night so she could not get free, the reports said.

The suspect was being held at a Fairbanks jail, the Dispatch News said. It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney or how he intended to plead to charges of kidnapping and assault.