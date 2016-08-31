Two small planes carrying a total of five passengers collided in mid-air in Alaska Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. local time about 60 miles north of the city of Bethel, Alaska National Guard spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Candis Olmstead said in a statement. It was not immediately clear if anyone survived.

"The aircraft involved were a Hageland Aviation Cessna 208 Caravan with three individuals on board and a Renfro's Alaska Adventures Piper PA-18 Super Cub with two individuals on board," Olmstead said.

Olmstead said the crash occurred about 6 miles northwest of Russian Mission, a remote community in the southwest of the state along the Yukon River.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Hageland did not immediately respond to a request for information.

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter ferrying medics was arriving at the crash site, Olmstead said. Alaska State Troopers were also en route.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)