Child porn suspect on 'most wanted' list arrested in Alaska

Kevin Trask, 40, of San Francisco. Courtesy U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A man who was on a federal law enforcement agency's top 10 "most wanted list" after being indicted on charges of distributing child pornography was arrested in Alaska, officials said on Friday.

The suspect, 40-year-old Kevin Trask, was taken into custody by a Fairbanks International Airport police officer on Tuesday, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

Trask initially provided a false identity before later admitting to being wanted for felony child pornography charges in California, the agency said.

An attorney for Trask, who officials said was under indictment in California, could not be immediately reached.

Federal officials in San Francisco began investigating Trask in March 2012 after alleging he downloaded a video of child pornography. Authorities searched his residence in May of that year, after which Trask quit his job and moved to San Diego, the agency said.

Trask was then indicted in November 2012 after an investigation uncovered evidence he possessed or shared some 700 images and 10 videos, some of which included "sadomasochism and sex acts with toddlers," the agency said.

Authorities unsuccessfully attempted to find Trask in San Diego in late 2012 and early 2013, the agency said. Trask eluded arrest for four years.

Trask was being transported by the U.S. Marshals Service to California to face the charges, the agency said.