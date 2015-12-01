Juneau Mayor Greg Fisk found dead at Alaska home: police

(Reuters) - Greg Fisk, the mayor of Juneau, Alaska, has been found dead at a home in the city, police said on Monday.

Police responding to an emergency call found Fisk, 70, and pronounced him dead at the home in the state capital, Juneau’s police department said in a statement. Alaskan media reported he was found dead in his own home.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation into the “unattended death” was underway but said she had no further information on the cause or circumstances of Fisk’s death.

Police said a man, who they did not identify, made an emergency call on Monday afternoon to report a deceased person inside a residence.

Fisk was a fisheries consultant who defeated incumbent Merrill Sanford last month.

“It’s a devastating event. He was a great person and he will be missed,” said Mary Becker, an Assembly member and the city’s deputy mayor.

Becker said Fisk, who was due to serve until 2018, was a fisherman who championed economic development among other causes.

Becker said she was taking up the role of acting mayor while the city attorney advises on succession protocols. The clerk with the City and Borough of Juneau would issue a media release on Tuesday, officials said.