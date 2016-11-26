FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Four dead in Alaska hotel room, police probe as murder-suicide
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 26, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 9 months ago

Four dead in Alaska hotel room, police probe as murder-suicide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people, including a 8-week-old girl, have been found shot to death in an Alaska hotel room in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide, police said.

Fairbanks police were called to a Hampton Inn on Friday afternoon and found a man sitting in a second-floor hallway, crying, police said in a statement.

"The male directed the officers to a nearby room. Officers entered the room and found four individuals deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," the Friday statement said.

The victims were identified as Linda Hutton, 54; Emily McDonald, 22; McKay Hutton, 22; and Teagan Hutton, 8 weeks. The shooting apparently took place shortly before officers arrived.

The deaths are under investigation. There was no sign of drugs or alcohol being involved, the police statement said.

The identity of the man in the hall was not released. Police in Fairbanks, a city of 32,000 people about 250 miles north of Anchorage, said he was not a suspect.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.