Four dead in Alaska hotel room, police probe as murder-suicide

(Reuters) - Four people, including a 8-week-old girl, have been found shot to death in an Alaska hotel room in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide, police said.

Fairbanks police were called to a Hampton Inn on Friday afternoon and found a man sitting in a second-floor hallway, crying, police said in a statement.

"The male directed the officers to a nearby room. Officers entered the room and found four individuals deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," the Friday statement said.

The victims were identified as Linda Hutton, 54; Emily McDonald, 22; McKay Hutton, 22; and Teagan Hutton, 8 weeks. The shooting apparently took place shortly before officers arrived.

The deaths are under investigation. There was no sign of drugs or alcohol being involved, the police statement said.

The identity of the man in the hall was not released. Police in Fairbanks, a city of 32,000 people about 250 miles north of Anchorage, said he was not a suspect.