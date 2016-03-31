FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alaska school children plotted to poison classmate: police
March 31, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Alaska school children plotted to poison classmate: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Anchorage, Alaska, said on Wednesday they had investigated a plot by two young school children to poison a classmate.

The two first-grade students had planned to sprinkle what they thought were “poison packets” into a classmate’s lunch, Anchorage police said in a statement.

The packets were determined to be silica, which is used for food preservation, police said.

The plot was not carried out and no criminal charges were filed. Typically, first-grade students in Alaska are six or seven years old.

The children admitted the plot to adults and were suspended, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Tom Hogue

