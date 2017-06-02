FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Magnitude 6.9 quake hits in Bering Sea, off Alaska: USGS
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 2, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 3 months ago

Magnitude 6.9 quake hits in Bering Sea, off Alaska: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami.

The quake's epicenter was 127 miles (204 km) northwest of Attu Station, part of the Aleutian Islands archipelago. The quake was very shallow, at a depth of only 2.7 miles, the USGS said.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Center said the quake was not expected to cause a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia or Alaska.

Reporting by Gary Crosse; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.