Magnitude 6.9 quake hits in Bering Sea, off Alaska: USGS

(Reuters) - A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami.

The quake's epicenter was 127 miles (204 km) northwest of Attu Station, part of the Aleutian Islands archipelago. The quake was very shallow, at a depth of only 2.7 miles, the USGS said.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Center said the quake was not expected to cause a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia or Alaska.