Fuel spills from tank in northwest Alaska village: media

(Reuters) - About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled as a fuel tank overflowed at a water treatment plant in Kiana, a village in northwest Alaska, news website PeninsulaClarion.com reported on Thursday.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is monitoring the spill, discovered Tuesday night in Kiana, a village of 400 residents about 57 miles east of Kotzebue, the website said.

A dike was built to prevent fuel from flowing downhill while the cause of the incident is under investigation, it added.