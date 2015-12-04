FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fuel spills from tank in northwest Alaska village: media
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 4, 2015 / 6:30 AM / in 2 years

Fuel spills from tank in northwest Alaska village: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled as a fuel tank overflowed at a water treatment plant in Kiana, a village in northwest Alaska, news website PeninsulaClarion.com reported on Thursday.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is monitoring the spill, discovered Tuesday night in Kiana, a village of 400 residents about 57 miles east of Kotzebue, the website said.

A dike was built to prevent fuel from flowing downhill while the cause of the incident is under investigation, it added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.