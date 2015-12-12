Alaska's Aleutian Islands braced for powerful storm

(Reuters) - An intense low-pressure storm system packing strong winds and massive waves is expected to move over the Bering Sea and through the Aleutian Islands of Alaska this weekend, weather forecasters said on Saturday.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the remote archipelago, which extends about 1,200 miles (1,900 km) westward from the Alaska Peninsula. Wind gusts could reach 95 miles (153 km) per hour and damage property, it said.

The remote chain of islands is sparsely populated. The largest settlement, Unalaska, is home to about 4,300 people.

AccuWeather warned that the storm may match the intensity of Super Typhoon Nuri in 2014, the strongest ever recorded in the region based on millibars, a measurement for low pressure.

Super Typhoon Nuri reached a central low pressure of 924 millibars while this weekend’s storm could reach 930 millibars.

Waves on the Bering Sea could reach 40 feet (12 m) and cause flooding and erosion along the island and the west coast of Alaska, according to AccuWeather.

Little or no snow accumulation and temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s Fahrenheit (about 3 to 6 degrees Celsius) are predicted to accompany the storm, which is expected to move through the Aleutian Islands by Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.