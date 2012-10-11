Alaska Airlines orders 50 Boeing aircraft

(Reuters) - Alaska Airlines said it will buy 50 Boeing 737 single-aisle jetliners, worth $5 billion at list prices, in its largest order yet.

Alaska Airlines, which runs an all-Boeing fleet, said the aircraft will be delivered between 2015 and 2022.

The airline is owned by Alaska Air Group Inc, which also owns Horizon Air.

Most of the 50-aircraft order is for the 737 MAX - the new engine variant of the popular 737 that offers better fuel efficiency, Alaska Airlines said in a regulatory filing. link.reuters.com/zyh33t

Alaska Airlines currently operates 120 Boeing 737s.

Earlier this month, Boeing reported an increase in orders for its third quarter, helped by the new 737 MAX.

It said it had received orders for 821 aircraft in the 737 MAX category by October 3.