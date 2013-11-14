FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alaska Air watching for AMR-US Airways slot-sale process
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 14, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Alaska Air watching for AMR-US Airways slot-sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alaska Airlines planes are parked near trees in their fall colors at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

(Reuters) - Alaska Air (ALK.N) told an investor meeting on Thursday that it is “watching what the slot process is” under the settlement pact the U.S. Justice Department announced this week with merger partners American Airlines AAMRQ.PK and US Airways Group LCC.N.

A company executive said during the investor presentation, which was broadcast over the Internet, that Seattle-based Alaska Airlines would like to continue to expand from the West Coast to the East Coast but added that the carrier lacked vast networks on the East Coast.

American and US Airways agreed to sell takeoff and landing slots at Washington Reagan National and New York’s LaGuardia airports, as well as gates at Chicago O‘Hare, Los Angeles International, Boston Logan, Dallas Love Field and Miami airports, to settle a U.S. challenge to their merger.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.