FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brad Tilden becomes Alaska Air Group CEO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
May 15, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Brad Tilden becomes Alaska Air Group CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc on Tuesday promoted Brad Tilden to chief executive officer, replacing Bill Ayer, who is retiring after leading the company since 2002.

Tilden, who is president of Alaska Airlines, will oversee Alaska Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air.

The change, announced in February, became effective at the Alaska Air Group’s annual shareholder meeting.

Tilden, 51, retains his role as president of Alaska Airlines while Ayer remains chairman of Alaska Air Group’s board.

Tilden joined the airline from Price Waterhouse in 1991 and has served as the company’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of planning and finance.

Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.