Vetro Energy rated best to buy Albanian oil firm
September 28, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Vetro Energy rated best to buy Albanian oil firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TIRANA (Reuters) - A bid of 850 million euros ($1.1 billion) by U.S.-based Vetro Energy has been rated as the best offer for Albania’s state-owned oil firm, an official said on Friday.

Albania’s U.S. consultancy Patton Boggs valued Vetro’s bid as the best with 97.7 points out of 100, said Sokol Dervishaj, head of the sale board for Albpetrol.

By comparison, the combined financial and development offers from China’s Win Business Bright Oil and Canada’s Bankers Petroleum BNK.TO received respectively 44.39 and 30.33 points.

“We shall examine the offers again in detail, but there will not be any surprises in this line-up. There can be small changes, but no change of positions,” Dervishaj told reporters.

If the government confirms the choice of Vetro as the winner once it receives the report from Dervishaj’s board, Vetro could be invited to negotiate a contract.

Barring any complaints by the participants, Dervishaj told Reuters the board could sent its final evaluation to the government next week.

Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
