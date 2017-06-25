Albanian Socialist Party leader Edi Rama casts his vote during the parliamentary elections in Surel near Tirana, Albania June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Florion Goga

TIRANA Albania's ruling Socialist Party looked set to win Sunday's parliamentary election with between 45 and 49 percent of votes, an exit poll by Italy's IPR Marketing showed.

The opposition Democratic Party is projected to win up to 34 percent of the vote.

"The Socialist Party might have won more than 71 seats (in the 140-seat parliament), but this is still an opinion not a certainty," IPR Marketing's Antonio Noto said.

The two biggest parties on Sunday sought a majority in a parliamentary election to push through judicial reforms vital for membership of the European Union.

(Reporting by Benet Koleka and Ivana Sekularac; editing by Susan Thomas)