Opposition activist shot dead in Albania on election day
June 23, 2013 / 8:59 AM / in 4 years

Opposition activist shot dead in Albania on election day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA (Reuters) - An Albanian opposition activist was killed and a ruling party parliamentary candidate wounded in a shootout on Sunday in the northwest of the country shortly after voting began in a tense election, police said.

Police named the dead man as 53-year-old Gjon Pjeter Gjoni, an activist of the opposition Socialist Party in the region of Lac. Mhill Fufi, a parliamentary candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Prime Minister Sali Berisha, was wounded, as was another man in the incident outside a polling station

Socialist Party leader Edi Rama, who is trying to unseat Berisha, canceled his own scheduled vote to go to Lac.

Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Alison Williams

