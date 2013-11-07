Seven dead in two separate mine accidents in Albania

TIRANA (Reuters) - Seven people died in two separate accidents in mines in Albania on Thursday, five of them killed by fumes from a generator as they scavenged for scrap metal.

Three brothers in their early twenties and two of their cousins were killed in an abandoned coal mine in the eastern Korce region while looking for scrap metal to sell. Their portable generator had asphyxiated them.

Rescuers said they had had to pump air into the mine before being able to enter and they were still trying to recover three of the bodies late on Thursday.

In the other incident, an engineer and a miner were killed by falling rocks in an iron nickel mine at Berzhezhte in the eastern district of Librazhd.